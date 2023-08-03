The University of the District of Columbia Welcomes Maurice D. Edington, Ph.D., as its 10th President

The University of the District of Columbia welcomed Maurice D. Edington, Ph.D., as the 10th president, who was named by the Board of Trustees in June. The University Board of Trustees voted unanimously to appoint Edington as president during the Board’s regular meeting of the Board of Trustees June 8.

He succeeds Ronald Mason Jr., J.D., the University’s ninth and longest-serving president, who announced that he would step down as President in July 2022. Mason ended his tenure on July 31, 2023, but will remain a faculty member at the David A. Clarke School of Law, ensuring a seamless leadership transition.

Edington took the helm on August 1 bringing more than 20 years of higher education leadership experience to UDC – an HBCU, the only public university in the nation’s capital, and the only exclusively urban land-grant university in the United States.

He most recently served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Florida A&M University (FAMU), where he guided strategy for vice presidents and other senior administrators to improve institutional outcomes on key performance indicators and sustain operational excellence. Edington’s tenure at FAMU includes roles as the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, where he oversaw academic program, activities, and services for 14 colleges/schools, and all institutional and specializrd accreditation activities. Prior to that, he served as the founding Dean of the FAMU College of Science and Technology.

“I am extremely honored and excited to be selected as the next president of the University of the District of Columbia,” said Edington. “The UDC mission aligns perfectly with my personal passion and commitment to serve students, transform lives and uplift communities. The University has made tremendous progress under the leadership of President Ronald Mason, and I look forward to working with the Board, University community, district government, and external stakeholders to enhance UDC’s status as the nation’s only exclusively urban land-grant university. Areas of focus will include increasing student success, increasing support for faculty, increasing research productivity, enrollment and degree production, fundraising, external relations, and economic development. My vision is that UDC will be recognized as a leading HBCU, a first-choice institution for students, a top destination for employers and funding agencies, and an economic driver for the district and surrounding areas.”

“We are excited to have someone of President-Elect Edington’s caliber to continue UDC’s trajectory of educational excellence, enrollment enhancement and expanded research opportunities,” said Board of Trustees Chair Christopher D. Bell, Esq. “Dr. Edington’s academic and leadership acumen, fundraising abilities, and passion for supporting students and faculty make him uniquely qualified to guide the University of the District of Columbia to the next level. He will inherit an exceptional foundation that will grow the University into an even greater, more successful educational environment that will have a lasting impact on students, faculty, staff and the greater District community. He possesses the qualifications and expertise to advance UDC as the only public institution of higher learning in and for the nation’s capital. He will join the University on the tailwind of several successful accreditation reviews of our academic programs and the conclusion of a comprehensive strategic planning process culminating in an update of the current strategic plan. Edington’s strong spirit and structure for collaboration and proven success will be instrumental in achieving UDC’s goals as we strengthen and expand the Firebird family.”

“We know that a vibrant and successful UDC is essential to the District’s comeback and our city’s long-term strength,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser. “As we continue our work to make UDC the first choice two-year and four-year institution for DC’s best and brightest, we are excited to welcome Dr. Edington as the university’s next leader. His remarkable story is one of true perseverance, and one that so many Firebirds can identify with. We look forward to welcoming him to Washington, DC and working together to strengthen pathways for UDC students while expanding the partnership between UDC and our K-12 education system. I also want to thank President Mason for his steadfast and visionary leadership. Thanks to his tireless efforts, including leading the school through a global pandemic, thousands of DC residents have gotten their fair shot right here in our hometown at UDC.”

Edington received his B.A. in chemistry from Fisk University and Ph.D. in physical chemistry from Vanderbilt University. He completed his postdoctoral studies at Duke University, where he was a National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Research Service Award Postdoctoral Fellow.

