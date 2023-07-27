HCF Announces Its 2023 Annual HBCU Football and Recruitment Tour Dates and Events

The HBCU Campaign Fund (HCF), a minority educational organization, announced earlier this year the return of its annual HBCU Football and Recruitment Tour for its seventh year in 2023. Organization representatives look forward to hitting the road this fall to support historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and football classics. The Division of College Relations and Scholarships will join the tour on specific dates to assist high school students with choosing HBCUs to attend. The annual tour is the most significant initiative program for the organization.

In 2022, the tour made stops at several classics during the college football season. The events included the BCFHOF Classic in Canton, OH; Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis, TN; Circle City Classic in Indianapolis, IN; State Fair Classic in Dallas, TX; Tennessee State University’s Homecoming Game vs. Bethune-Cookman; Soul Bowl Classic in Lorman, MS; Bayou Classic in New Orleans, LA; and the 2022 SWAC Football Championship game hosted at Jackson State University.

Stadium view of the 2022 Southern Heritage Classic game in Memphis, TN.

This year the organization will not kick off the tour at the BCFHOF, instead traveling to Montgomery for the Labor Day Classic game. From there, appearances will return to the Southern Heritage Classic, Circle City Classic, and State Fair Classic in September. In October and November, the tour will make possible stops at Gulf Coast Challenge, MVSU homecoming, Magic City Classic, Fountain City Classic, Soul Bowl Classic, Turkey Day Classic, and Bayou Classic. The tour will end at the 2023 SWAC Football Championship game.

Division of College Relations and Scholarships participate in the 2021 Circle City Classic Education Day Party college fair to discuss HBCUs with prospective students.

The Division of College Relations and Scholarships will join the tour for specific dates at college fair events . The division was established at HCF to partner with HBCUs and MSIs to assist in recruiting and providing scholarships to prospective students. Representatives are tasked with mentoring and encouraging students to choose the best institution that fits their educational needs. The division also created its signature “College Bound Guide Folders,” which provides students with beneficial information to help them transition into college.

“The Annual HBCU Football and Recruitment Tour is an event that we look forward to every year… Football is in the air; Hanging out with HBCU family, and seeing all of the faces at the college fairs and events is the most fulfilling part about the tour,” said HCF Founder, President & CEO Demetrius Johnson, Jr. “It is such a reminiscent experience when planning season comes around and SWAC Football Media Day hits. I am so thankful for everyone working with us to expand our organization’s outreach and strengthen our support for students and HBCUs. It’s such a enjoyable time of year to look forward to.”

Due to the influential impact that the Southern Heritage Classic founder Fred Jones Jr., has had on HCF founder Demetrius Johnson Jr., and the Annual HBCU Football and Recruitment Tour, the organization has announced that Fred will be unanimously named and inducted into the seventh class of the Ten Most Dominant HBCU Leaders of 2024. The selection makes Jones the first HBCU sports-affiliated person to be honored and inducted into the prestigious national recognition.

The 2023 confirmed dates and events of the 7th Annual HBCU Football and Recruitment Tour are as follows:

About the HBCU Campaign Fund

The HBCU Campaign Fund (HCF) was founded in 2012 and is a minority educational nonprofit that remains a strong advocate for students and higher education. The mission of HCF is to support the significance and raise funds for scholarships, programming, and for private and public HBCUs and MSIs. For more information, visit http://www.hbcucampaignfund.org.

