St. Philip’s College Offers New Bachelor of Applied Technology Degree in Cybersecurity, its first bachelor’s degree program

St. Philip’s College, the only college to be federally designated as a historically black college and a Hispanic-serving institution, announced the introduction of its first bachelor’s degree – the Bachelor of Applied Technology Degree in Cybersecurity.

SAN ANTONIO , TX – St. Philip’s College (SPC) has announced the introduction of its first bachelor’s degree, the Bachelor of Applied Technology Degree in Cybersecurity (BAT). SPC is designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (CAE-CD), by the National Security Agency (NSA) and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“Our founding president, Saint Artemisia Bowden, dreamed of making St. Philip’s a baccalaureate degree-issuing institution over a century ago. Today, we have made this dream a reality by offering the Bachelor of Applied Technology Degree in Cybersecurity. As a community, we share the collective success this brings to our region,” said Dr. Adena Williams Loston, St. Philip’s College President.

The program, designed to equip students with the knowledge to combat cyber threats, comes as a strategic move to address the evolving landscape of digital security and to meet workforce demands. It will directly benefit approximately 1,000 area IT and cyber defense companies who rely on a strong local workforce to fill high-demand, high-skill jobs.

The United State Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that cybersecurity jobs will grow by 31% from 2019 to 2029. An entry-level salary for an individual entering the cybersecurity field is projected at $64,480 per year ($31.00/hour), according to the Texas Workforce Commission.

As technology advances, the need for cybersecurity experts has become critical in order to protect sensitive information and secure digital infrastructures. San Antonio, Military City, USA, is known for its thriving technology industries and is one of the largest Cybersecurity hubs in the nation — second only to Washington, D.C. — with its strong military presence, thriving private cybersecurity enterprises, and nationally-recognized technology and research institutions.

The curriculum for this new degree has been carefully crafted by SPC faculty and administration in collaboration with industry experts. In this program, SPC students will gain advanced hands-on experience and practical insights into the latest cybersecurity tools, techniques, and best practices within state-of-the-art facilities, including the Saint Artemisia Bowden Center of Excellence opened in the Fall of 2021, and Cybersecurity Innovations Center (CIC), currently under renovation.

“We at HCF are excited that SPC’s first bachelor’s degree will address the need for cybersecurity experts as technology advances and more and more becomes digital. I applaud President Loston, her team, and the faculty at SPC for creating a pathway for individuals to become highly skilled in this profession in meeting workforce demands,” said HCF President & CEO Demetrius Johnson, Jr. “Additionally, I am proud to learn that this new degree will make an economy impact for San Antonio and the surrounding areas and its IT related companies that will benefit from those entering the workforce. Founding president Saint Artemisia Bowden is beyond proud.”

Prospective students interested in enrolling in the Bachelor of Applied Technology in Cybersecurity Program at St. Philip’s College are encouraged to visit the college’s website at www.alamo.edu/spc/cybersecuirty-bat or visit the Welcome Center, Room 202 on campus.

About St. Philip’s College

St. Philip’s College, one of the oldest and most diverse colleges in the nation, is the only college to be federally designated as a historically black college and a Hispanic-Serving Institution. SPC has two campuses located on the East and Southwest sides of San Antonio. For more information, visit https://www.alamo.edu/spc.

