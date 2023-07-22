SWAC to Name Conference Office Headquarters after Dr. James Frank

The SWAC headquarters building located in Birmingham, Alabama.

BIRMINGHAM, AL – The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Council of Presidents and Chancellors announced last month the naming of the office building that currently serves as the headquarters for league operations.

The conference office headquarters located in Birmingham, Alabama has officially been named the “Dr. James Frank Building” in honor and recognition of Dr. James Frank who served as SWAC Commissioner from 1983-1998.

Dr. James Frank

“Dr. Frank’s impact and legacy with the NCAA and the Southwestern Athletic Conference is truly remarkable,” said Dr. Charles McClelland, SWAC Commissioner. “He was a true pioneer in the field of collegiate athletics and his vision and legacy continues to positively impact countless student-athletes both past and present.”

“The Southwestern Athletic Conference will forever be indebted to Dr. Frank and his contributions to our league. The naming of our conference headquarters in his honor is truly fitting and undoubtedly well-deserved as we look to continually honor the historic contributions he made that have helped shape our conference into what it is today,” McClelland continued.

Dr. Frank began his educational career when he was awarded a four-year basketball scholarship to Lincoln University of Missouri, eventually becoming captain of the basketball team. After graduation, Dr. Frank served two years as a first lieutenant in the Army Corp of Engineers before earning a master’s in education from Springfield College in Massachusetts.

In the early 1970’s, Dr. Frank served as Dean of Student and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn, New York. He later served as assistant basketball coach at Lincoln University before being name head coach and ultimately the college’s President.

Dr. Frank’s many notable accomplishments including serving as the first African-American President of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). Under Frank’s leadership the NCAA become more inclusive of women’s sport. Dr. Frank first served as secretary-treasurer before taking the office of the President. He believe during his tenure that “‘separate but equal’ does not lead to equality.”

He led the NCAA Planning Committee that eventually led to a demographic change in Association leadership. Dr. Frank was also named one of the NCAA’s 100 Most Influential Student-Athletes and in 2007, he won the NCAA’s prestigious Gerald R. Ford Award.



During Dr. Frank’s presidency, he was a significant influence in defining NCAA decisions:

Dr. Frank chaired the governance subcommittee and oversaw the governance plan that defined how and when women sports and championships would become part of the NCAA.

He presided over the passing of Proposition 48, the legislation that set eligibility standards for incoming freshman student-athletes, which resulted in raising graduation rates.

Dr. Frank facilitated enhanced presidential collaboration through the NCAA Long-Range Planning Committee that led to a demographic change in Association leadership.

He was integral in the NCAA’s establishment of the Minority Opportunities and Interest Committee, a group devoted to inclusiveness in Association policy decisions.

From 1983 until his retirement in 1998, Dr. Frank served as Commissioner of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). He returned to the position as Interim Commissioner in April 2001, where he served for 20 months. During his guidance, the conference evolved to rank among the elite in the nation.

During Dr. Frank’s tenure as SWAC Commissioner he was credited with:

Providing stable leadership during the conference’s early years as an NCAA Division I member.

Spearheading conference expansion with the additions of Alabama State, Alabama A&M and Arkansas-Pine Bluff as new members.

Placing emphasis on gender equity and diversity by highlighting and expanding women’s sports sponsorship during his tenure.

Operating the Conference Office in a financially prudent manner during his tenure.

A formal ceremony recognizing the naming of the league’s headquarters in honor of Dr. Frank will be held on Thursday, October 26 at 4:00 pm CST. The event will be open to the general public.

About the SWAC

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) is considered one of the premier HBCU conferences in the country and currently ranks among the elite in the nation in terms of HBCU alumni playing with professional sports teams.



Current championship competition offered by the league includes competition for men in Baseball, Basketball, Cross Country, Football, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field, and Tennis.

Women’s competition is offered in the sports of Basketball, Bowling, Cross Country, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field, Soccer, Softball, Tennis, and Volleyball.



Follow the SWAC

For complete coverage of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, please follow the SWAC on social media at @TheSWAC (Twitter), @TheSWAC (Facebook), and @TheSWAC (Instagram) or visit the official home of the Southwestern Athletic Conference at www.swac.org.

###

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

