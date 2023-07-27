The Nissan Foundation Awards $50,000 Grant to MDAH to Support Field Trips to State History, Civil Rights Museums

JACKSON, MS – The Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) has announced that the Nissan Foundation has named the Two Mississippi Museums as a 2023 grant recipient. The $50,000 grant will help fund field trips during the 2023-2024 school year, defraying costs for admission, travel, and on-site lunches for students.

“We are grateful to the Nissan Foundation for their continued support for our field trip program,” said Katie Blount, director of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. “School children are our most important audience. The foundation’s generosity has helped thousands of students experience this state-of-the-art museum complex.”

The Nissan Foundation is awarding a total of $1.2 million in grants to 39 nonprofit organizations for its 2023 grant cycle. The nonprofit recipients are in Atlanta, Central Mississippi, Dallas/Ft. Work, Middle Tennessee, New York City, Southeast Michigan, Southern California – all locations where Nissan has an operational presence. Learn more about all the 2023 Nissan Foundation grantees at www.NissanFoundation.com.

📷: The Black Empowerment exhibit at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson, Mississippi.

“It’s an honor to award the Two Mississippi Museums a grant for the work they are doing to promote, share and sustain cultural awareness and understanding in communities throughout our world,” said Chandra Vasser, president of the Nissan Foundation and Nissan’s first chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer.

The Nissan Foundation was created in 1992 as a thoughtful response to the three weeks of violent civil unrest that occurred near Nissan North America’s then U.S. sales and marketing operations in Southern California following the Rodney King trail verdict. Nissan established a $5 million endowment to promote cultural diversity within southern Los Angeles neighborhoods.

Museums hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum – Two Mississippi Museums – are located at 222 North Street in Jackson. For more information, visit www.mdah.ms.gov. To reserve or learn more about field trips at the Two Mississippi Museums, contact Stephanie King at sking@mdah.ms.gov.

###

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

