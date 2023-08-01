Each time you support HCF, you help HCF continue the important work that we do and provide support for higher education. We can not do it without you.

Every Dollar Counts

HCF mission work is only possible because of the support of our loving community of supporters like you.

By making a donation, you directly help us:

Supports the Annual HBCU Football and Recruitment Tour. The tour supports HBCUs and football classic, and assists high school students to choosing to attend college by enrolling at an HBCU. If funding allows, scholarship opportunities through HCF will be available. The annual tour is the most significant initiative program sponsored by the organization. Learn more.