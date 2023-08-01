Each time you support HCF, you help HCF continue the important work that we do and provide support for higher education. We can not do it without you.

Every Dollar Counts

HCF mission work is only possible because of the support of our loving community of supporters like you.

By making a donation, you directly help us:

Provide scholarships to financial need base high school students and students attending historically black colleges and universities and minority-serving institutions;

Providing and funding more initiative and innovative programs that will enhance HBCU students critical thinking and growth;

Keep our official website operating and functioning to access resources and our advocacy work updates;

Continue the advocacy mission of the HBCU Campaign Fund and its operational costs;

Continue the support of private and public historically black colleges and universities and minority-serving institutions;

And so much more!