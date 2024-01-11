

The Annual HBCU Football and Recruitment Tour is presented by the HBCU Campaign Fund. The tour supports Historicaly Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) football classics. The tour is also joints with the Division of College Relations and Scholarships on specific dates to assist high school students with attending HBCUs. The annual tour is the organization’s most significant initiative program.



The tour has made stops to SWAC Football Media Day, BCFHOF Classic, Alabama State’s Labor Day Classic, Red Tails Classic, Southern Heritage Classic, Circle City Classic, State Fair Classic, Gulf Coast Challenge, Magic City Classic, Tennessee State Homecoming, UAPB Homecoming, Soul Bowl Classic, Bayou Classic, and SWAC Football Championship game.



The Division of College Relations and Scholarships will join the tour for specific dates at college fair events. The division was established at HCF to partner with HBCUs and MSIs to assist in recruiting and providing scholarships to prospective college students. Representatives are tasked with mentoring and encouraging students to choose the best institution that fits their educational needs. The division provides College Bound Guide Folders, which provides students with beneficial information to help them transition into college.

