Each time you support HCF, you help HCF continue the important work that we do and provide support for higher education. We can not do it with you.
Every Dollar Counts
HCF mission work is only possible because of the support of higher ed loving members like you.
By making a donation, your directly help us:
- Provide scholarships to financial need base high school students and students attending historically black colleges and universities and minority-serving institutions;
- Providing and funding more initiative and innovative programs that will enhance HBCU students critical thinking and growth;
- Keep our official website operating and functioning to access resources and our advocacy work updates;
- Continue the advocacy mission of the HBCU Campaign Fund and its operational costs;
- Continue the support of private and public historically black colleges and universities and minority-serving institutions;
- And so much more!
What Your Donation Can Do
The Annual HBCU Football and Recruitment Tour. The tour supports HBCUs and football classic, and assists high school students to choosing to attend college by enrolling at an HBCU. If funding allows, scholarship opportunities through HCF will be available. The annual tour is the most significant initiative program sponsored by the organization. Learn more.
Your donation will allow HCF to provide more scholarships to high school and current students who attend HBCUs and Minority-Serving Institutions and also support the higher ed institutions we serve. Learn more about the Supported Institution of the Month Initiative.
