July 22, 2023
SWAC to Name Conference Office Headquarters after Dr. James Frank
July 22, 2023
MDAH Announces JSU Alum Michael Morris as New Director of the Two Mississippi Museums
July 3, 2023
HCF Commemorates Lane College’s Reaffirmation of Accreditation by SACSCOC
June 26, 2023
Tougaloo College Board of Trustees Appoints Dr. Donzell Lee as Interim President
June 26, 2023
Orlando-based Business Executive John Crossman appointed to FAMU Board of Trustees
June 23, 2023
Johnson C. Smith University Appoints Dr. Valerie Kinloch as the 15th President
June 22, 2023
Philander Smith College Appoints Dr. Cynthia Bond Hopson as Interim President
June 20, 2023
Applications now open for Ph.D. program in Criminology and Justice Administration at Grambling State University
June 16, 2023
Help Us Meet Our Goal before June 30th. Join the fight to Campaign For HBCUs!
June 16, 2023
Central State University names Ohio higher education veteran Dr. Alex Johnson to serve as Interim President
June 15, 2023
Lincoln University Granted 10-Year Reaccreditation by the Higher Learning Commission
June 14, 2023
HCF to honor Southern Heritage Classic Founder Fred Jones Jr. as the first HBCU sports-affiliate to be named to The Ten Most Dominant Leaders of 2024 and Class
June 9, 2023
TMCF establishes membership with Alabama’s six historically black community colleges, granting more access to scholarships and professional development opportunities
June 8, 2023
Dr. Yolanda W. Page Named as the 8th President of Stillman College
June 7, 2023
West Virginia State University Nursing Program Receives National Accreditation
June 1, 2023
Miles College and Drake State Community & Technical College Sign MOU
May 30, 2023
Kentucky State University Board of Regents Names Dr. Koffi C. Akokpo as its 19th President
May 30, 2023
USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue Names Cynthia Alexander as Interim President at Savannah State University
May 25, 2023
Pro Football Hall of Fame Announced Grammy award-winning gospel singer Tamela Mann to headline Faith, Family & Football Gospel Concert during BCFHOF Classic Weekend
May 25, 2023
Most Dominant HBCU Leader Honoree and Drake State President Dr. Patricia Sims Selected to American Association of Community Colleges Board
May 4, 2023
Turn Your Compassion into Action, Support the HBCU Campaign Fund
May 3, 2023
Bishop State Community College and Miles College sign a partnership agreement to create a collaborative transfer process for graduates pursuing a bachelor’s degree
March 28, 2023
HCF Statement on Shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee
March 23, 2023
Invest In HCF’s Future. Donate Today and Make A Difference!
March 20, 2023
I Love My HBCU Fundraiser Campaign
March 20, 2023
HCF President & CEO Demetrius Johnson Jr. Statement on President Biden’s FY24 Budget Proposal
February 28, 2023
HCF Applauds Governor Pritzker’s Proposed 2024 Budget that makes Historic Investments in Higher Education
