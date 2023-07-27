Turn Your Compassion into Action, Support the HBCU Campaign Fund

The HBCU Campaign Fund (HCF) serves as one of the nation’s minority educational organizations and tirelessly advocates for the future of students and higher education. Our organization continues to strengthen its role as leading advocates in the space of higher education. However, to continue such necessary work, we urge for your continued support and generosity to reach our demanding goals and sustain our programs.

I know you care deeply about the #HBCUNation and the continued fight to #CampaignForHBCUs. So, click here to put your compassion into action by supporting the HBCU Campaign Fund with a donation now.

Your gift today will support the critical work that we do at HCF and help to push our advocacy further in 2023. Here is how hard your donation to our organization will work:

Provide scholarships to financial need base high school students and students attending historically black colleges and universities and minority-serving institutions;

Providing and funding more initiative and innovative programs that will enhance HBCU students critical thinking and growth;

Keep our official website operating and functioning to access resources and our advocacy work updates;

Continue the advocacy mission of the HBCU Campaign Fund and its operational costs;

Continue the support of private and public historically black colleges and universities and minority-serving institutions;

And so much more!

Please help, donate today, and help us continue advocating for students and higher education . We must not stop now!

Your donation will work twice as hard to help continue the work that we do at HCF with your help. Consider supporting our mission and cause; thank you for your generosity and support, always.

